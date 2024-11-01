Zoë Kravitz was reportedly in high spirits at a Halloween party in the wake of her break-up from Channing Tatum.

The actress, 35, and the actor, 44, are said to have split last weekend, almost exactly a year after they got engaged.

An insider told Page Six about how Zoë seemed unphased by the split when she attended a star-studded Princess Diana-themed party hosted at members’ club Chez Margaux in New York: “She was in a good mood and seemed really happy… dancing all night and having cocktails.”

The source added Zoë spent most of the evening hanging out with her actress friend Dianna Agron and didn’t leave until the early hours.

They said: “She helped close it down at 2am. (She was) having a great time and was so cute and nice.”

Despite Zoë and Channing’s split, a separate source told UsWeekly there was a chance the couple’s romance could be reignited by them working together on their next project.

The former couple are set to start filming the upcoming ‘Alpha Gang’ in spring 2025 and the insider said: “Film is their passion, so it could bring them back together.

“They thrive while being on set together and will be able to get through it. “Both of them are very professional and there is no bad blood between them.”

Zoë and Channing met in 2021 while they were working together on the actress’ directorial debut ‘Blink Twice’, which came out in August and saw her actor partner play a demented billionaire who abuses women on a Jeffrey Epstein-style island retreat by having them drugged before they are sexually assaulted by him and his rich guests.

A source also told UsWeekly about why the pair stayed together: “(They) are opposites, but they always bonded over their love for art and film, and that is what held them together.”

But the insider said once the making of ‘Blink Twice’ was over “they realised they were on different pages with what they wanted”.