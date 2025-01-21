Zoe Saldaña spent Martin Luther King Jr. Day (20.01.25) assisting volunteers in handing out supplies to victims of the Eaton Fire.

Zoe Saldaña is among the celebrities assisting with relief efforts in Los Angeles

The 'Emilia Perez' star, 46, has been doing her bit to support the residents of Pasadena and Altadena, who were left displaced by the blaze, by helping the National Day Laborer Organizing Network with their relief efforts and admitted they were in desperate need of more everyday essentials to offer locals impacted by the disaster.

In a video shared to Instagram, Zoe said: “We’re here at the Pasadena Job Center — I’m here with the team organizers. We are in dire need of a lot of items that are running out. The lines here of cars and people that are coming is incredible.

“The support is incredible, but we need more. So if you guys can help, we are here right now. Come you guys.”

Earlier this month, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, volunteered at the Pasadena Convention Center and helped to distribute food and supplies to victims of the California wildfires.

The couple donated supplies, served meals with the World Central Kitchen in Pasadena, California, thanked first responders and met with affected families as they took in the devastation caused by the fires in LA.

Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo told PEOPLE: "It’s great people, great personalities and great heart for them to come out here and meet with the first responders, meet with the people who were affected," Gordo told the news station. "It’s very important. They really buoyed the spirits of the first responders.

"People were very happy to see them. They want to be as helpful as they can be … we visited with some of the affected families in some of the burned-out areas in Pasadena and Altadena. They took the time to meet the people that are affected and spent time. They’re just very caring people who are concerned for their friends and neighbours."

He added that Harry and Meghan's appearance was not for "publicity" and said they served food "anonymously" earlier in the day.

He explained: "No one knew they were serving food with masks. We went to visit some of the families in the impacted area and view firsthand some of the impacted area and then they wanted to go visit the first responders and personally thank them for their efforts to help our families and their neighbours."

It was previously reported that the couple - who are parents to Prince Archie, five, and three-year-old Princess Lillibet - opened their home to friends fleeing the wildfires.

According to PEOPLE, the royals are believed to have offered their $14 million mansion in Montecito as a refuge to pals and loved ones who have been forced to evacuate their homes due to the fires, which have forced more than 180,000 residents of Los Angeles to seek safety.