If you've ever placed a big bet, you know how exciting it is. It's pressure. The same feeling athletes experience. But athletes train for it. They don't just show up hoping to stay calm. They build that mindset day by day. Let's see how they do that. What's really going on in their heads when the pressure is through the roof? Maybe you can even learn something from them. They have some pretty cool habits, so keep reading.

Routines before the game

It's mainly about tuning their bodies and minds for the moment. In a world where anything can happen as soon as the game starts, routines give athletes that mental edge.

Look at someone like LeBron James. He has a complete pre-game routine that is as methodical as it gets. The same playlist, the same exercises, quick mental check to stay focused on the task at hand. Even if the game has a lot at stake, that routine helps calm nerves. The same goes for Serena Williams. She eats the same meal before every match to ensure she has the right energy and stays light on her feet. It's the consistency that makes it work. You've done it a thousand times, your body and mind know exactly what's coming.

Seeing Success Before It Happens

Visualization is quite an effective mental tool for improving performance. It works because the brain treats visualization as if it were the real thing. When athletes imagine themselves performing, it activates the same neural pathways as if they were actually doing it. So when the moment comes, they're ready to perform without missing a step.

Take a sprinter, for example. They'll visualize those first 10 steps:

- Pushing off from the blocks,- Finding that perfect stride,- Reaching their top speed.

Michael Phelps did this like no one else. Before every race, he mentally walked through the entire process — his start, his strokes, the turns, even the finish. Athletes experience it mentally. It reduces anxiety, increases focus, and gives them a mental edge over the competition.

Keeping the Nerves Under Control

Top athletes feel nerves. However, they differ from ordinary people in that they have control over it. Instead of letting the pressure take over, they turn it into focus and energy. Mental training is the key. Breathing exercises, mindfulness and short mental cues help them stay calm under pressure. These little tricks keep them focused, block out distractions and help them handle the situation.

A good example of this comes from Michael Jordan during the 1997 NBA Finals, in what is known as his “Flu Game.” He was sick and barely able to stand, but he still scored 38 points and led the Chicago Bulls to a victory. He didn't try to do everything at once. Instead, he focused on executing every action. Jordan used his mental strength to block everything around him and perform at a high level.

Tuning Out the Noise

It really comes down to training your brain to focus only on what truly matters and block out the rest. Instead of getting caught up in the hype, these athletes zero in on the small things: – Foot placement

– Breathing

– Timing

– Technique

Everything else fades into the background.

Take Tom Brady, for example. When it counts, he doesn’t hear the crowd or the chaos. He focuses on the snap count and what the defense is doing. Or look at Serena Williams. She’s said she doesn’t even notice the audience. She concentrates completely on the toss, the angle, the feel of her grip.

Teams train deliberately for this. Coaches put players through loud, chaotic drills so that when the real moment comes, they’ve already been there. They’ve trained their minds to tune out the noise and stay focused on the one thing that matters.

You don’t have to be a professional athlete to experience pressure. Most of us feel it during job interviews, important meetings, presentations, or even everyday situations. You can use the same techniques they do to stay sharp. Visualization helps you rehearse success ahead of time, and focused self-talk (like “you’ve done this before”) keeps you on track. They may be training for the stadium lights, but the mental game isn’t just for the field or the court. It’s available to anyone who wants to perform better when it matters most.