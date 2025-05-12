Former British No.1 Emma Raducanu is set to play former US Open Champion Coco Gauff, after a brutal 2-hour 30-minute match in the third round of the Italian Open.

Italian Open

Raducanu battled to come back from a set down to win 5-7,6-0,6-1 against a former top 10 player, Veronika Kudermetova.

Reflecting on her victory, the British tennis player said, “I am happy with how I didn’t let the rest of the match get away from me. That’s big progress compared to the matches I played in the past.”

The 22-year-old has only played Guaff once, in the third round of the 2023 Australian Open, where she lost in a straight-set defeat. Coco Gauff and Emma Raducanu face off on the Grand Stand Arena at 2 pm.

Swiatek’s swift exit

Tennis fans will be surprised not to see one of the WTA Tour’s biggest names missing from the Round of 16 matchups. Iga Swiatek is out of the Italian Open after a shocking straight-set defeat to American player Danielle Collins.

The shock departure in the third round means that Swiatek’s focus can shift to the French Open as she bids to retain the title later this month.

Osaka’s winning streak on clay continues

After reaching the Round of 16 at the Italian Open two years in a row, Naomi Osaka continues her clay-court winning streak after a 4-6,6-3,6-3 victory over Marie Bouzakova.

The former World No.1 beat Slovenia’s Kaja Juvan 6-1,7-5 in the final of l’Open 35 de Saint Malo last week to claim her first title since becoming a mother in 2023 and returning to competitive tennis last year.

Osaka will play against Peyton Stearns, who knocked out fellow American Madison Keys to make it to the fourth round in Rome.

Doubles turn single

Women’s doubles silver medalist at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Diana Shnaider, is set to play Elise Mertens of Belgium after a straight-set victory over Jacqueline Cristian. Shnaider is looking to move up into the top 10 rankings as she advances into the fourth round of the Internazionali BNL d’Italia.

Her doubles partner Mirra Andreeva faces Canadian Clara Tauson after Shnaider’s match on the Pietrangeli court.

Breaking records in Rome

Aryna Sabalenka is enjoying Rome, and Rome is certainly embracing the World No.1 after she delivered a thrilling comeback against Sofia Kenin.

The Belarusian marked a new personal record after generating an impressive 23 break points on Kenin’s serve.

Sabalenka looks to be capitalising on her last week’s championship win in Madrid ahead of her clash against Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine.

by Vanely Barumire Female First