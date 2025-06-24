A top Airbnb boss has hit back at claims the holiday rental app is ruining Europe's cities.

Over Tourism

Theo Yedinsky, Airbnb’s vice-president for public policy, slammed regulators and angry locals who say the app is making overtourism worse and pricing people out of their own neighbourhoods.

He said: "We end up getting a lot of the blame, especially in city centres. The reality is overtourism is really driven by the hotels."

Major European cities have seen growing fury over tourist numbers, with residents saying too many flats are being turned into short-term lets -leaving less housing for locals and driving up rents. Some have even taken to the streets in protest.

But Yedinsky insists Airbnb is being unfairly "scapegoated".

Speaking to the Financial Times, he said: "They are attacking a fraction of the problem and then wondering why it’s not getting better.

"They should look at hotels. They should build more housing."