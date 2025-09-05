Qantas is considering banning all pilots from having beards.

The Australian airline have proposed the policy across the board following a safety review from QinetiQ which suggested beards mayinterfere with the seal of oxygen masks and reduce their effectiveness in an emergency, Australian Aviation reports.

Quantas already don't allow pilots operating Qantas and Jetstar mainline services to sport beards, but the change would extend to QantasLink regional flights too.

The new study contradicts 2024 Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University research, which found “no evidence that facial hair caused mask leaks, hypoxia, or chemicals to affect performance.”

The airline opened a consultation period from 15 July to 12 August for feedback from pilots and have faced a backlash from the Australian Federation of Air Pilots (AFAP) over the proposed ban on facial hair.

The organisation argued the clean-shaven policy is “already outdated and based on obsolete science” and noted tidy beards are permitted by rival airlines Virgin Australia, as well as Emirates, Etihad and Cathay.

And AFAP also pointed out the Royal Australian Air Force had lifted their own facial hair ban almost three years ago, so long as beards were neat.

The federation insisted the proposal lacked “proper consultation with employees” or “respect for diverse workforces.”

Quantas updated its “style and grooming guidelines” in 2023 in response to staff feedback.

As a result, employees are now allowed to ditch heels for flats, grow their hair long and wear make-up regardless of their gender.