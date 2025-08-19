Drivers are being warned to brace for major delays this August bank holiday as nearly 18 million leisure trips are expected to clog up Britain's roads.

The RAC has urged motorists to set off as early as possible or "be prepared to spend longer in traffic" as millions head away for holidays and day trips.

Around three million journeys are predicted for Friday, rising to 3.4 million on Saturday, 2.4 million on Sunday and 2.7 million on Monday. A further 6.1 million drivers are expected to make a leisure trip at some point across the long weekend.

Transport experts INRIX believe the M5 between Bristol and Devon will face the worst of the getaway traffic. Delays of more than 40 minutes are forecast on the stretch from J15 north of Bristol to J23 for Bridgwater on both Friday and Saturday.

The M20 in Kent is also tipped for heavy hold-ups of more than half an hour on Friday afternoon, from J7 near Maidstone to J3 westbound and from J1 at Swanley to J5 at Aylesford eastbound.

The busiest times to drive will be between 10am and 7pm on Friday, 9am and 5pm on Saturday and 11am and 6pm on Monday. The best chance to beat the jams will be after 7pm on Friday, before 9am on Saturday and before 11am on Monday. Traffic on Sunday is expected to flow more freely.

RAC mobile servicing and repairs team leader Nick Mullender said: "With this bank holiday being the last opportunity to enjoy a long weekend before Christmas, our study shows a real eagerness to get out and about with nearly 18 million drivers planning getaway trips.

"We’re expecting major roads to airports and coastal destinations to be extremely busy, especially the south-east and south-west regions which could end up bearing the brunt of most holiday hold-ups.

"Anyone planning routes through these areas should set off as early as possible or be prepared to spend longer in traffic."