Few experiences stir such awe as spotting a rare bird in its natural habitat. The silence of the forest broken by a vibrant song, the flap of colourful wings painting the sky, the keen eye moved by every detail among the leaves. In Brazil, this sensation takes on new dimensions. With one of the richest biodiversities on the planet, the country is a true open-air sanctuary for birdwatching enthusiasts.

Brazil's ultimate birdwatching hotspots revealed

From north to south, Brazil is home to nearly untouched paradises where rare birds can be seen, framed by landscapes ranging from tropical forests and flooded fields to ancient woodlands. Places where every trail holds a mystery, every sunrise promises a new scene, and every flight reminds us of the beauty pulsing through nature.

Lajedo dos Beija-Flores

In the heart of Boa Nova National Park, in southwestern Bahia, lies one of the most fascinating destinations for birdwatching lovers: Lajedo dos Beija-Flores. Just 450km from the capital, Salvador, the region brings together the Atlantic Forest and Caatinga biomes in a rare and impressive ecological transition. The result? A lush ecosystem with more than 460 recorded bird species, including the emblematic gravatazeiro, an endemic species that symbolises local conservation.

Lajedo offers a full sensory immersion in nature. Well-structured trails cut through landscapes of cacti, bromeliads, and ancient trees, guiding visitors through scenes that seem straight out of a movie. Hummingbirds, tanagers, canaries, and other birds are drawn to feeders and waterers placed along the path. At dusk, the sunset paints the sky in golden hues, poetically closing a day full of discoveries and wonder.

The best time for birdwatching in Boa Nova is between September and November, when species diversity becomes even more apparent. And for those looking to explore more, Boa Nova has around 40 beautiful waterfalls, some reaching heights of up to 70 metres.

Jardim da Amazônia

Between the Cerrado and the Amazon Rainforest, Jardim da Amazônia, in São José do Rio Claro (Mato Grosso), is a true biodiversity oasis. Recognised by BirdLife International as an Important Bird Area (IBA), it is considered one of the top four birdwatching hotspots in South America. The destination is home to over 570 bird species, along with mammals and crystal-clear springs. Among the highlights is the rare tiê-bicudo, a species whose last refuge is in this very region.

Pantanal

Nowhere else in the world brings together so much life in such a compact space as the Pantanal. Recognised as a Natural World Heritage Site and Biosphere Reserve by UNESCO, this biome is home to over 650 bird species and was named one of the 50 most extraordinary travel destinations on the planet by Time Magazine in 2023. The experience begins in Poconé, just a two-hour drive from Cuiabá, via the iconic Transpantaneira road.

Have more time to explore? Combine this trip with visits to Chapada dos Guimarães for Cerrado birdwatching and Cristalino Lodge for Amazonian species.

Choca do Acre

In Brazil’s far west, deep in the Amazon Rainforest, Serra do Divisor National Park offers one of the most remote and magical birdwatching experiences in the country. The park is home to over 485 bird species, including 30 endangered and 12 endemic species.

The best time to experience this adventure is between May and November, when the forest becomes an ideal stage for unforgettable encounters with Brazil’s rarest Amazonian birds. Between river swims and meals prepared by traditional communities, your connection with the forest will engage all senses. This is a rare, intense, and life-changing journey.

Fazenda Bananal

Nestled in the Atlantic Forest of southeastern Brazil, Fazenda Bananal, in the historic city of Paraty (Rio de Janeiro), is a charming refuge for birdwatchers who want to blend nature, culture, and history. With 180 hectares of preserved forest, the farm is part of a UNESCO World Heritage-listed colonial town recognised as a Creative City of Gastronomy.

Fazenda Bananal is a shining example of how conservation, education, and leisure can coexist. It offers bird lovers an accessible, delightful, and biodiversity-rich refuge in the heart of Paraty.

With direct flights between the UK and Brazil departing from London to São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, reaching the country has never been easier. Lisbon, one of Europe’s most strategic air hubs, also offers regular flights to several Brazilian cities, ensuring quick and comfortable access.

From Brazil’s main international airports, regional flights make it easy to reach the top birdwatching destinations:

- Salvador International Airport (BA): Ideal for visiting Boa Nova National Park and Lajedo dos Beija-Flores. The airport offers direct connections to cities like São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Brasília, Recife, and Belo Horizonte.

- Cuiabá International Airport (MT): Gateway to the Pantanal and Jardim da Amazônia, with daily flights from Brazil’s major capitals.

- Rio Branco International Airport (AC): Entry point to the western Amazon Rainforest, with regular flights from São Paulo, Brasília, Manaus, and Porto Velho.