British Airways staff across the globe have been left unable to access flight plans, rosters and internal systems after a cyber security update backfired.

British Airways staff locked out of key systems

The blunder began when BA rolled out an unannounced “BSafe password change” which automatically locked crew and pilots out of the airline’s internal platforms.

It has caused major disruption, with staff unable to retrieve essential documents, flight details, training schedules, emails or even service updates. Some were told to contact their managers but could not access their own inboxes to do so.

According to The Sun, the BA manager overseeing the controversial update is now on holiday and the process cannot be paused or reversed.

A union rep warned airline staff in a message seen by the publication: “Out of nowhere BA have changed access to Employee Self Service, completely overlooking that crew along with pilots are a remote workforce.

“Well over 50 per cent of BA employees either work or live overseas. It’s an old saying ‘you don’t fix what isn’t broken’ - BA have done exactly that with disastrous results.”

Sources said frustration has been mounting among crew, especially those abroad with no access to on-site help.

BA insisted no passengers had been affected. A spokesperson said: “We’ve been making some system improvements to boost our online security. This has had no impact on our operation or customers.”