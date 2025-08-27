Southwest Airlines will soon require plus-size customers to purchase an additional seat if they cannot fit between the armrests.

Budget airline to charge plus-size passengers for extra seats

The US budget carrier said the new policy will take effect on 27 January, the same day it introduces assigned seating for the first time in its history. Until now, passengers were allowed to pick their own spots as they boarded the aircraft.

Under the current system, people who require more space are able to buy a second seat upfront and later apply for a refund, or request a complimentary extra seat at the airport. But from January, this will change. Refunds will still be possible but no longer assured, with customers instead told to purchase both seats at the time of booking.

The company explained: "To ensure space, we are communicating to Customers who have previously used the extra seat policy that they should purchase it at booking."

The move has already sparked debate online, with some travellers praising the airline for providing clarity while others criticised the extra financial burden. Critics also warned the changes could make travel even more difficult for people already facing discrimination in the air.

In the UK and across Europe, airlines also have policies in place for plus-size passengers. Carriers such as Ryanair, easyJet and British Airways make it clear that travellers who need extra space may be asked to purchase an additional seat. The Civil Aviation Authority advises passengers to check with their airline before flying, as refunds are not always offered and policies vary widely. Safety rules are also a factor, as cabin crew must ensure aisles and exits remain clear at all times.

CAA's guidelines make clear that there is no obligation to provide extra seats for comfort free of charge. ​However, seats must be provided free of charge for passengers who need them for disability or medical reasons.