Holidaymakers heading abroad have been warned to protect themselves from a mosquito-borne virus spreading across Europe.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has urged travellers to take precautions against Chikungunya after a rise in cases linked to trips overseas. Most infections in England have been recorded in London and were contracted by people returning from Sri Lanka, India and Mauritius, where local outbreaks are ongoing.

A UKHSA spokesperson said: "There are only 2 species of mosquito that transmit the disease and they are not established in the UK at present. This is because our climate is generally not suitable for their survival and breeding."

But experts have raised fresh concerns after localised clusters were reported in parts of France and Italy. "What is particularly worrying is that we’re now seeing outbreaks of locally-transmitted Chikungunya infections in several parts of France and Italy," the agency said. "Although such outbreaks are not new – in fact, we’ve seen outbreaks in Europe in six out of the past 20 years – what is new is the number of localised outbreaks we’re seeing. This year, 27 clusters of localised transmissions have been recorded mainly in the south of France and northern Italy. Infection rates are still increasing."

Chikungunya is spread by Aedes mosquitoes, which thrive in standing water and bite during the day, particularly at dawn and dusk. Unlike malaria-carrying mosquitoes, they do not wait for nightfall.

The infection may cause sudden fever and severe joint pain, but can also lead to muscle pain, headache, nausea, fatigue and rashes. Symptoms are sometimes mistaken for dengue fever in regions where both viruses are present.

There is currently no treatment for Chikungunya, although two vaccines are available. Health chiefs recommend that jabs should be considered by people travelling to areas with active outbreaks or those staying long-term in regions where the virus has circulated in the past five years.

The UKHSA stressed that "there is currently no risk of onward transmission of chikungunya in the UK."

Travellers have instead been advised to reduce their risk by using insect repellent, covering up with clothing and avoiding mosquito-prone areas.