Holidaymakers have been urged to check their travel insurance to ensure their pets are looked after if their trip home is delayed.

Holidaymakers have been urged to check their travel insurance

Hannah Mayfield, an expert working with specialist travel insurance comparison company PayingTooMuch, told Newsquest: "With the right policy the cost of pet care is covered in the form of additional kennel or cattery fees if you are delayed on your return home.

"It's a small additional cover benefit but for anyone who travels and boards their pet, it is reassuring to know you can recoup some of the cost if you were stuck abroad longer than anticipated," she advises.

"If you have pets, it is best practice to check if your travel insurance policy covers unplanned additional boarding fees due to travel delays."

Travellers are being told to check under the "delayed return" or "additional expenses" section of their policy before setting off.

Experts also recommend having your pet carer's contact details saved in multiple places, including with a trusted friend or family member. If delays occur, contact the carer as soon as possible to let them know the situation and arrange any extra days of care.

Holidaymakers are also advised to have a back-up provider in case their usual carer is unavailable to extend the booking.

Having a list of your furry friend's routine, feeding schedule and any medical needs ready to share can make a longer stay smoother for the animal.