Air passengers could face more frequent turbulence in the coming decades as climate change disrupts upper-atmosphere conditions, experts have warned.

Rising temperatures and shifting wind patterns are expected to increase the frequency and duration of severe turbulence during flights.

Professor Paul Williams, an atmospheric scientist at the University of Reading, told the BBC: "We can expect a doubling or tripling in the amount of severe turbulence around the world in the next few decades. For every 10 minutes of severe turbulence experienced now, that could increase to 20 or 30 minutes."

The warning raises questions over whether stronger turbulence will create more risks for passengers, or if aircraft can be further adapted to cope with the change.

Captain Nathan Davies, a commercial airline pilot, says the signs are already there. "I have noticed more large storm cells spreading 80 miles plus in diameter in the last few years, something you'd expect to be rare", he said.

He added: "The large cumulonimbus clouds are easy to spot visually unless embedded within other clouds, so we can go around them."

Even with potential increases in intensity, Captain Davies believes passengers should not be overly concerned. "It’s generally nothing more than annoying."

Advances in forecasting have also improved safety. Prof Williams says about 75% of clear-air turbulence can now be predicted, compared with 60% twenty years ago.

He explained: "Thanks to better research that figure is going up and up over time".