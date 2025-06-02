Thursday 22nd May 2025 marked a very special date for Airline and Hotels group Corendon as they marked 20 years of impeccable service to the holidaying public.

Who are Corendon Airlines

The Airline takes it’s name from ‘Corundum’ a precious stone almost as hard as diamonds and highly valued for its beauty and durability.

Founded in 2005 with the motto “The Holiday Airline”, Corendon Airways has offered millions of passengers a comfortable and inspiring travel experience, leading the way with innovative practices and strong partnerships. Since its launch, the airline has grown steadily and now operates a fleet of 35 aircraft.

The Celebration Gala

The Venue

Corendon Airlines marked its 20th anniversary with a spectacular Gala Night held at the Cosmos Theatre in Antalya on 22 May. Organised under the theme “20 Happy Flight Years – 20 Mutlu Uçuş Yılı”,

Hosted by Corendon Airlines Chairman of the Board Yıldıray Karaer and Corendon Tourism Group Co-Founder Atılay Uslu the event brought together distinguished figures from the aviation and tourism industries as well as from government institutions, business, sports, politics, and the media.

The Entertainment

Carolina Karam

The event featured unforgettable performances from a range of international artists including Spanish singer Nalaya Brown and French-Lebanese performer Carolina Karam. The stage concept extended to the dinner menu as well, as guests were served a variety of dishes reflecting the authentic flavours of destinations within Corendon’s flight network.

The Menu

The Boards Presentation

Yildiray Karaer, founder and CEO of Corendon Airlines officially opened the event with the following words: “Twenty years ago, my business partner Atilay Batu and I decided to found Corendon Airlines during a car ride from Brussels to Amsterdam. Our goal was not just to establish a new airline, but to create a holiday airline that brings people to their destinations safely, comfortably, and with warmth. Today, we are incredibly proud to see that this vision has become a success story. Millions of passengers have been a part of it over the past two decades.”Karaer added: “Over the last 20 years, Corendon Airlines has continuously developed, thanks above all to our dedicated employees, reliable partners, and loyal guests

The future

While happy with the last 20 years they added their journey is far from over as they aim was to continue growing, offering top service, and welcoming many more passengers on board in the years to come.

One of the announced projects was to build a larger and increased presence in UK.

What We Thought

During both the outward journey and the return journey the flight staff were the perfect model of how to look after and how to treat their passengers.

At all times they were extra helpful, polite and could not do enough to look after their passengers and ensure they received and enjoyed the perfect journey.

They made our travel experience just perfect, they set the standards that others should seek to achieve in customer care.

The food and meal choices catered for most tastes, including vegetarian meals and were well presented at restaurant levels. The snacks and hot and cold drinks included a wide choice and again they were served with style.

Following on from the great flight a short journey by taxi we arrived at the resort of Antalya Nirvana complex, a huge and stunning Hotel awaited us.