The US State Department is planning a major shake-up for tourist and business visa applicants, with some potentially forced to pay a bond of up to U$15,000 to enter the country.

President Donald Trump

A notice, set to be published in the Federal Register on Tuesday (05.08.25), lays out a 12-month pilot programme targeting visitors from countries deemed to have "high visa overstay rates" or weak internal document security.

Under the scheme, applicants could be told to hand over bonds of U$5,000, U$10,000 or U$15,000 when applying for their visas.

“The Pilot Program will enable the Department to assess the operational feasibility of posting, processing, and discharging visa bonds, in coordination with the Department of the Treasury (‘Treasury’) and the Department of Homeland Security (‘DHS’), and to inform any future decision concerning the possible use of visa bonds to ensure nonimmigrants using these visa categories comply with the terms and conditions of their visas and timely depart the United States,” the notice says.

According to Homeland Security and ICE rules, the bonds will be refunded when visitors leave the US, become citizens or in the event of their death.

Officials will name the countries affected once the scheme launches.