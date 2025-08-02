Have you ever sat on a beach in a beautiful bay and watched a sailing yacht come in and drop anchor? Then seen the laughing crew jump into the sparkling blue waters and thought, 'I would love to do that'?

Flotilla Sailing

Or sat in a taverna bar in some quiet, remote inlet and seen the yachts moored up against the quayside, while the crew wander ashore to eat and drink? Have you looked at those boats, seen the modern interiors and thought, 'That looks like a great way to spend a week or two'.

Well, you can do this. It is within your reach - and maybe for far less than you thought. Flotilla sailing - a group of yachts led by an experienced skipper and crew - makes this extraordinary and exotic lifestyle available to all.

Modern yachts make their way from bay to bay, harbour to quayside, to quiet, deserted anchorages - to places you simply cannot reach by car. With a carefully crafted itinerary and the full attention of the lead skipper and crew, the five or six boats of an average flotilla spend a few hours at sea each day and reach a new port every night.

Greece was the first country to establish the flotilla sailing experience among the islands, bays and gulfs. It is a place of legends, myths and gods, of sunsets and blue skies. Ideal for relaxed, do-nothing days - and rich with history for those who want to explore.

Find out all you need to know at www.greeksails.com, and if you need help or advice on this or any other destination, check in at www.sailingchoices.com.

by Natalie key for www.femalefirst.co.uk

