Holidaymakers looking to bag a bargain getaway can now book EasyJet flights for summer 2026​, with fares starting at a wallet-friendly £22.99.

EasyJet

The airline has launched its summer schedule for travel between 15 June and 13 September 2026, offering trips to 134 destinations from 22 UK airports.

Millions of seats are now up for grabs, with sunseekers urged to act fast before prices rise.

Sophie Dekkers, easyJet’s chief commercial officer, said: “We're thrilled to release millions of seats for Summer 2026 today, enabling customers across the UK to book early and secure fantastic value fares to our most popular leisure destinations across Europe, North Africa, and beyond.”

But be warned ​- ​fares are based on dynamic pricing, which means ​they climb as demand increases. So the earlier you book, the cheaper your ticket is likely to be.