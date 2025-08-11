Europe's hotel industry has declared war on Booking.com in a legal fight over what it claims are years of unfair charges.

European hotels to launch legal

Nearly 10,000 hotels in the Association of Hotels, Restaurants and Cafes in Europe (Hotrec) are demanding damages, saying the site's pricing rules stopped them offering cheaper deals elsewhere.

Hotrec President Alexandros Vassilikos said: "European hoteliers have long suffered from unfair conditions and excessive costs.

"This joint initiative sends a clear message: abusive practices in the digital market will not be tolerated by the hospitality industry in Europe."

The case centres on the site's "best price" promise, which Hotrec says was pushed on hotels under heavy pressure to keep rates the same or higher on other platforms, even their own websites.

The industry also claims the Netherlands-based firm used the clauses to stop customers making what it called "free-rider" bookings - finding a hotel through the website but then booking directly and avoiding fees.

The claim, which covers 2004 to 2024, could be an uphill battle according to experts.

Booking.com blasted the allegations from Hotrec and other hotel groups as "incorrect and misleading" in a statement to The Guardian, insisting it has not had "formal notification of a class action".

The company added it remains committed to "fair competition".