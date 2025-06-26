Eurostar passengers have been told to scrap their travel plans for a second day running after 600 metres of copper cable were stolen from tracks near Lille.

Eurostar cable thefts

The operator issued a warning on Wednesday (25.06.25), urging people not to travel, as severe delays and “last-minute cancellations” continue to plague the route between London, Paris and Brussels.

A notice on Eurostar’s website stated: "Due to a cable theft near Lille Europe, our trains are likely to be subject to severe delays and last-minute cancellations. We advise you to cancel or postpone your trip."

The operator has offered free exchanges or refunds and apologised to affected customers.

On Wednesday afternoon, the company said “full repairs are now completed” and confirmed that trains had resumed. Services are expected to run as normal on Thursday (26.06.26), though travellers are still advised to check before setting off.

by Natalie key for www.femalefirst.co.uk

