A travel expert has warned Brits travelling to Turkey for cosmetic procedures to do their research first, or risk serious complications from unregulated clinics.

Expert issues warning over Turkey cosmetic procedures

Simon Hood, executive director at John Mason International, spoke out as thousands of people continue to book cosmetic holidays to destinations such as Antalya and Istanbul, lured by package deals offering surgery alongside hotel stays, airport transfers and clinic transport.

According to government figures, more than 400,000 people living in Britain sought medical treatment abroad in 2023.

Some of the most popular procedures include dental implants, veneers (commonly referred to as "Turkey teeth"), liposuction, hair transplants and rhinoplasty.

Simon told MailOnline: "Turkey teeth procedures and other cosmetic work can be quite the risk.

"We've all seen the glossy videos on social media with TikTokers promoting practices during the summer, but you need to double-check the practice you're planning on attending is board-certified."

He explained that medical regulations differ between countries and advised people to look for clinics recognised by global healthcare bodies.

"In Turkey, regulations vary slightly from the UK, but any practice or clinic can be recognised by international organisations like the Joint Commission International, or JCI.

"Having this recognition can help assure you that your deal is both safe and indeed a bargain."

He also warned that the promise of a cheap fix can sometimes lead to lasting problems.

"Turkey is notorious for its underground medical tourism, with people flocking in hope of getting a quick and cheap deal.

"But it doesn’t work like that; cheap cosmetic work could result in serious issues."