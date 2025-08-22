Holidaymakers are being urged to think twice before placing their suitcases on hotel beds or sofas when they check in.

Expert has warned that soft furnishings could be crawling with bed bugs

Travel expert Lydia Mansel has warned that soft furnishings in hotel rooms could be crawling with bed bugs, and says the bathroom is the safest place to store luggage.

She told Travel + Leisure: "This way, my belongings are far enough away from any furniture where bed bugs usually reside, and I significantly lower my chances of bringing them home."

Mansel also recommends leaving a note on top of the suitcase for housekeeping, making it clear to keep the bag in the tub. She said: "I've occasionally had my bags moved and placed on luggage racks, which can also be home to bed bugs, so the note ensures my luggage stays where I left it."

Daniel Clarke, travel expert and director of U.K.-based holiday home rental platform Parklink, agrees.

He said: "The bath can easily be washed down first and is likely to be one of the cleanest surfaces in the room due to its frequency of cleaning. The bathtub not only proves itself to be an efficient use of space if you have a small room, but I have found no unwanted bugs or insects have stowed away in my bags since storing my luggage there."

He added that if a room does not have a tub, the shower works just as well.

Even if you are confident your hotel is free of pests, experts say it is still worth checking your suitcase before you leave. Holidaymakers should use a torch to scan along the zip, in the corners and inside any pockets.