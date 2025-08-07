Thousands of holidaymakers have been left stranded after a catastrophic 'technical issue' forced all flights out of the UK to be grounded.

Flight chaos

Major airports were thrown into chaos on Wednesday (30.07.25) afternoon after a radar failure at the National Air Traffic Services (NATS) control centre in Swanwick, Southampton, triggered a mass shutdown, with planes stuck on tarmacs across the country.

Engineers scrambled to restore the system, which was quickly transferred to a back-up, but by the time operations resumed, the damage had already been done. Furious travellers were left facing delays of up to five hours and more than 150 flight cancellations.

NATS have not ruled out foul play, saying the glitch was “radar-related” and hinting that hostile foreign action or hackers could be to blame.

Passengers due to jet off on long-awaited holidays were forced to abandon their plans, while others were left panicking they would miss weddings and family reunions. Some Brits now face the grim choice of sleeping in airports or forking out hundreds on last-minute hotels after being 'dumped' by their airlines both at home and abroad.

Cockpit crews were told at 2.30pm that the NATS facility had suffered a 'radar failure' and warned of major disruption. “We would appreciate your patience whilst we work through this unforeseen disruption,” pilots were told, according to The Sun.

NATS confirmed at 4.43pm that the issue had been resolved, but warned delays would continue. “Our engineers have now restored the system that was affected this afternoon,” a statement read. “We are in the process of resuming normal operations in the London area. We continue to work closely with airline and airport customers to minimise disruption.”

British Airways said the problem had hit “the vast majority of our flights” and later confirmed a restriction at Heathrow meant just 32 flights per hour could operate, down from the usual 45, until at least 7.15pm.

Birmingham Airport said: “Departing flights from many UK airports have been suspended.”

By 10pm last night, aviation analytics firm Cirium said 84 departures and 71 arrivals had been axed across UK airports.

Consumer watchdog Which? urged passengers to keep hold of their receipts in case they need to claim for food or accommodation. Deputy editor Naomi Leach said: “If your flight is cancelled or delayed, you're unlikely to be owed compensation by the airline as the technical issue is considered an 'extraordinary circumstance' and out of the airline's control.

“However, you do have a right to food or a hotel stay depending on the length of the delay.”

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander warned disruption would continue and told travellers to check with their airlines. A Department for Transport spokesman added: “While passengers should continue to check with individual airports for advice, NATS have confirmed their systems are now fully operational and flights are returning to normal.

“We are working closely with NATS to understand the cause of the technical issue and the implications for the resilience systems in place.”