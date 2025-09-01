Passengers on a Virgin Australia flight were left in agony after being told to "urinate in bottles" when every toilet on board stopped working.

Flight descends into chaos as ALL toilets fail

People flying from Bali to Brisbane last Thursday (28.08.25) endured a nightmare mid-air ordeal after the loos on flight VA50 became clogged.

Midway through the journey, the remaining toilets failed completely, leaving passengers with no option but to relieve themselves in bottles or over already full cubicles.

One passenger told The Australian: "One elderly woman was unable to hold on and suffered the humiliation of wetting herself in public."

Another added: "Midway through the flight, every toilet failed. For the remaining three hours, the cabin crew informed us we would need to relieve ourselves in bottles or 'on top of whatever was already in the toilet'."

Virgin Australia has since issued an apology.

In a statement, the airline said: "A Virgin Australia flight from Denpasar to Brisbane on Thursday evening experienced an issue during the flight which affected the serviceability of the lavatories.

"We sincerely apologise to our guests and thank our crew for managing a challenging situation on board."