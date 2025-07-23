Jetting off on holiday might feel like a dream, but what it does to your body at 30,000ft is anything but relaxing.

Cabin Pressure

New research published in the journal Thorax has revealed that the cabin pressure on planes can mess with your body in ways you might not expect, even if you are young and fit.

The study found that at cruising altitude, passengers often experience a drop in blood pressure and a spike in heart rate, which can be made even worse if you are knocking back the booze mid-flight.

The scientists behind the research are now urging people to steer clear of alcohol in the air, or at least go easy on it.

Dr Stephen Hughes, senior lecturer at Anglia Ruskin University and emergency medicine consultant, told The Telegraph: “There are a range of both physiological and psychological adaptations which happen to the body as a consequence of being on a plane.”

He explained that after take-off, the reduced air pressure can cause mild hypoxia - a drop in oxygen levels in the blood - which can leave you foggy-headed and moody.

So if you find yourself suddenly snapping at your seatmate or forgetting where you put your passport, blame the altitude.

What happens to your body on a plane

1. Brain

With lower oxygen levels, your brain may struggle to function as normal. You could feel tired, forgetful or just a bit off. It can also ramp up anxiety and tension.

2. Eyes and Nose

Cabin air is extremely dry, which means your eyes can feel irritated and your nose might feel stuffy or parched. The lack of moisture also dampens your sense of smell, which could explain the sudden craving for crisps.

3. Mouth

Your mouth may feel like a desert. And to make it worse, your taste buds become 30 per cent less sensitive to salt and sweetness thanks to the combo of dry air and low pressure. No wonder plane food tastes a bit naff.

4. Ears

As the plane climbs, the pressure change can leave your ears popping. If they do not equalise properly, it could even lead to pain or temporary hearing loss.

5. Stomach

That gassy, bloated feeling? Blame the altitude. As the plane ascends, the gas inside your stomach expands, which can lead to wind and discomfort. The drop in oxygen can also slow down digestion.

6. Skin

Dehydration can leave your skin dry and flaky, and your lips cracked. Long flights also mean sitting still for hours, which can cause swelling in the legs and ankles.

7. Circulation

Low cabin pressure and sitting for long periods can increase the risk of blood clots, especially in the legs. That is why some people wear compression socks.

Tips to stay healthy during a flight:

Drink plenty of water - Skip the wine and go for H2O\Move around regularly - Stretch your legs and walk the aisle when you can

Wear loose clothing - Helps with circulation and comfort

Moisturise - Bring lip balm and hand cream

Pack healthy snacks - Avoid salty foods that make you retain water

Use eye drops - Great for dry, itchy eyes

by Natalie key for www.femalefirst.co.uk

