Tourists heading to Japan could bag a bonus flight inside the country without paying a single yen​, but there are a few things to know first.

Mount Fuji

Japan Airlines (JAL) has launched a new offer for international travellers, handing out free domestic flights to anyone who books a round-trip long-haul flight with them. That means passengers could fly into Tokyo and hop over to another Japanese city for no extra cost ​- so long as they meet the airline's criteria.

To qualify, holidaymakers must book their international and domestic flights as part of the same reservation. If you do that, the domestic leg is totally free​, luggage included.

At the moment, only tourists from the US, Canada, Mexico, Thailand and Singapore can snap up the deal. Travellers from Australia and New Zealand will be added from September 19, followed by Vietnam and the Philippines on September 25. Then, on September 27, the deal opens up to visitors from India, Indonesia, China and Taiwan.

However, Americans, Canadians, Mexicans and Chinese tourists will need to watch the clock. If they spend more than 24 hours in their initial destination​, ​like Tokyo​, before moving on, they will be hit with a $100 stopover fee. Travellers from all other eligible countries dodge this extra charge.

The giveaway is part of a wider push to get visitors exploring more of Japan beyond Tokyo​.