More than half of Brits plan their holidays around food.

Virgin Atlantic's Afternoon Tea-quila

Research from Virgin Atlantic has found that 71% of Brits have voted Mexico as the top destination to travel for food culture, with over a third admitting a thriving food scene is their number one consideration when booking a vacation, far ahead of the 9% who want to see museums and topping the 28% looking for historic landmarks.

The study discovered 56% agreed their travel itineraries revolve around foodie hotspots.

The survey celebrated the airline's new three-times weekly service from London Heathrow to Cancun, which will launch in October, and Virgin Atlantic are also marking the new route with a special Afternoon Tea-quila, which will be available from 11th-24th August at Virgin Hotels London Shoreditch in honour of Afternoon Tea week.

Executive Chef at Virgin Hotels London-Shoreditch, Barry Vera, commented: “Creating Afternoon Tea-quila has been a real celebration of flavour and fun, just as any great trip should be. With Virgin Atlantic jetting off to Cancun soon, we wanted to take tastebuds on a journey of their own, fusing the bold, punchy tastes of Mexico with British classics. We can guarantee that every element aims to surprise and delight.”

Corneel Koster, Chief Customer and Operating Officer at Virgin Atlantic, added: “As we count down to our much-anticipated return to the sun-drenched shores of Cancun this October, we’re inviting flavour-loving flyers to join us for a delicious detour - Afternoon Tea-quila. This bold new twist on our signature Mile High Tea blends the best of British tradition with the vibrant spirit of Mexico, served up in tiers stacked with tacos, tequila, sugar and spice. It’s the perfect way to toast Afternoon Tea Week and get inspired to visit the Riviera Maya - salud!”

The menu will include a steak and watermelon finger sandwich, a strawverry burito, prawn tacos and a Mexi-scone and will cost £49.50 per person, with an additional £35 supplement for those wishing to upgrade to a cocktail pairing menu featuring three tequila-inspired drinks.