British motorists are being stung with sky-high fees for dropping off loved ones at the airport, as more than half of the country’s busiest hubs hike kiss-and-fly charges to eye-watering levels.

Charges hike

Research by the RAC has found that 11 of the UK’s top 20 airports have upped their drop-off costs since last summer, with Gatwick, Stansted, Bristol, Leeds Bradford and Southampton all demanding a hefty £7 for a short stop outside the terminal.

The surge means some airports are now charging more per minute to park than a peak-season flight abroad, with drivers paying through the nose just to wave goodbye.

Heathrow, Edinburgh, Birmingham and Liverpool have all hiked their fees by 20%, now charging £6 for a stay between 10 and 20 minutes.

London Luton and Manchester are the worst offenders on a per-minute basis, stinging motorists £5 for just five minutes.

Rod Dennis, senior policy officer at the RAC, said: “Drivers are a captive audience and that’s why we think airports are so keen on these sorts of fees. But honestly, £7 for a stop that could be no more than 10 minutes does seem a little steep.

“And the fact that these costs keep going up year after year I think is going to be a huge source of frustration for anyone dropping off a friend or loved one this summer.”

The sting in the tail comes as many European airports continue to let drivers pull up for free. The RAC found hubs such as Frankfurt and Paris Charles de Gaulle do not charge a penny for drop-offs, while Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport asks for just €2.50 (£2.17).

Karen Dee, chief executive of Airports UK, defended the charges, telling the BBC: “Where fees are charged, this helps airports manage and reduce congestion, noise, carbon emissions and air pollution for local communities, something that they are mandated to do by the Government and local authorities.

"These charges are a part of the airport business model and help enable the provision of the widest variety of flights from the airport."