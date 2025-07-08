Travellers using popular weight-loss jabs like Wegovy, Ozempic and Mounjaro are being warned they could be left with sky-high medical bills if they fail to declare their medication before going abroad.

Holiday warning

Insurance experts say forgetting to mention these drugs when booking cover could invalidate your policy altogether.

Niraj Mamtora, director at Forum Insurance, told Globetrender: “If you’re using these drugs, you must declare both the medication and the condition it’s prescribed for.”

"Failure to do so is not a minor oversight - it’s a serious breach of your travel insurance contract. If you need medical help overseas and haven’t declared your medication, your claim can be refused and your policy cancelled. The financial consequences can be severe.”

Many of these jabs are originally licensed for type 2 diabetes but are widely used for weight loss, meaning insurers may require you to disclose both reasons.

Niraj added: “Non-disclosure is a gamble that’s simply not worth taking. If you don’t declare your medication or the underlying condition, your insurer is within their rights to refuse any claim, even if it seems unrelated.

“Many travellers only discover too late that their travel insurance claims are rejected, leaving them without support and facing potentially huge bills.”