British holidaymakers are heading to Brazil in droves, with official figures showing a 20% rise in arrivals during the first half of 2025.

UK holidaymakers

A total of 97,413 UK tourists entered Brazil between January and June, up from 81,200 over the same period last year.​ More than 5.3 million foreign tourists visited the country in the first semester of 2025 ​- a record-breaking 48.2% increase year-on-year.

The UK is now Brazil’s ninth-largest source of overseas visitors, just behind Germany and Portugal but ahead of Spain, Italy and Canada.

Topping the chart was neighbouring Argentina, with 2.3 million tourists, followed by Chile (442,993), the US (410,189), Uruguay (308,956) and Paraguay (306,523).

France sent 132,939 tourists, Portugal 128,114 and Germany 103,483.

Marcelo Freixo, president of Brazil’s Tourist Board Embratur, hailed the figures as proof the country was hitting its stride.

He said: “Tourism in Brazil has gone from being a potential to a reality. We are reaching the levels of foreign tourist arrivals that our country deserves, at a growth rate that is the highest in the world today.

“This has generated new investments, thousands of jobs and income throughout the country. Tourism has become this clean industry that develops our country sustainably, providing opportunities in all regions… in large, medium and small cities.”

The main air entry point was São Paulo (1.36 million), followed by Rio de Janeiro (1.1 million), with Santa Catarina (305,901), Bahia (97,760) and Brasília (51,597) also receiving large numbers.