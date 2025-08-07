Holidaymakers were left terrified this morning after a 5.5-magnitude earthquake struck southern Spain.

Malaga - stock image

The powerful quake hit at 7.13am local time, with its epicentre off the coast near Cabo de Palos in the Mediterranean Sea, around 32km from Níjar.

It was felt across a huge area, bringing down ceilings, rocking buildings and sending people running into the streets in panic in areas like Malaga, Granada, Jaén, Murcia, Alicante and Albacete – all popular with British tourists.

In Malaga province, parts of the roof at Almería Airport caved in. Tiles from a suspended ceiling in a departures lounge café came crashing down as the ground shook, sending passengers scrambling for cover.

According to Spain’s National Geographic Institute (IGN), the earthquake struck at a depth of just 2km, making it shallow and more destructive. A 3.4-magnitude aftershock followed just over an hour later at 8.49am. Ten smaller tremors have since been recorded, two of them reaching a magnitude of 2.7.

Despite the frightening scenes, no serious injuries have been reported so far.

Sources at Almería City Council told El País: "Neither the fire service nor local police have reported any incidents."

The National Police added: "We haven’t had to respond to anything related to the earthquake."

There is no tsunami warning in place, officials confirmed.