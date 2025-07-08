A former British Airways cabin crew member has revealed her go-to tricks for beating jet lag after years spent flying long-haul around the globe.

Beat Jet Lag

Saskia Sekhri teamed up with Well Pharmacy Online Doctor and has shared her no-nonsense advice to help travellers hit the ground running.

She said: "Staying awake until local bedtime after landing is a good way to beat jet lag. It helps you acclimatise to local conditions. Essentially, it forces your internal body clock to sync with the local time, helping your circadian rhythm."

She also recommends keeping things as natural as possible in-flight, including light exposure, and says hydration is key at altitude.

Saskia added: "Another little-known hack is to elevate your legs to help with circulation and lymphatic drainage.

"Dandelion tablets or drinking dandelion tea post-flight helps beat the dreaded post-flight puffiness."

Sleep expert Dave Gibson backs Saskia's advice.

He told MailOnline: "Long-haul travel can significantly disrupt your sleep. The main issue is that your body clock remains set to your original time zone, especially with crossing multiple zones, making adaptation harder.”

He says cabin pressure and dehydration can drain your energy even more, but your gut health also plays a part.

He explained: "One problem with long-haul travel is that it affects your gut biome. Having probiotic foods, like natural yoghurt, kombucha or kimchi – or even taking a probiotic supplement – can get the bacteria reset again and this in turn reduces jet lag’s effects on your digestive system."