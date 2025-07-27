Tourists heading to Malaga this summer have been hit with a new set of rules aimed at curbing unruly behaviour on the streets.

Visitors hit by ban

The popular Spanish hotspot has rolled out its 'Improve Your Stay Campaign' to remind visitors how to act while on holiday, or risk being fined.

Among the 10 rules issued by Malaga Tourism are strict guidelines on clothing and conduct in public spaces. Tourists are being told to “dress completely” and not be “conspicuous”.

“Both on the street and in public places, always wear an upper garment for respect and hygiene”, a post from the tourism board warned on social media platform X.

The campaign also urges visitors to avoid rowdy behaviour.

“Do not shout, sing or turn up the volume of your music. Respect the resting hours of your neighbours, including the elderly, the sick, students, children and essential workers.”

Other rules include not littering, using designated bins and toilets, and obeying transport laws. Scooters should only be used by one person at a time, while cyclists must stick to bike lanes.

Anyone who breaks the rules could be slapped with a fine of up to €750 (£650).

The campaign applies to all tourists visiting the city, as authorities aim to protect residents’ quality of life and promote responsible tourism.

by Natalie key for www.femalefirst.co.uk

