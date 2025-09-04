Londoners are being warned to expect six days of disruption as strikes threaten to bring the Underground network to a standstill.

London braced for travel chaos as Tube strikes hit for six days

From Sunday evening (07.09.25) a walkout by Tube staff will cause major commuter chaos, with a near total shutdown expected from Monday (08.09.25) to Thursday (11.09.25).

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) backed the strike after nine months of talks failed to resolve a long-running row over working conditions.

The RMT, which represents 10,400 Tube staff, is demanding a 32-hour week to tackle “fatigue and extreme shift rotation”, particularly among station staff.

But Transport for London has argued cutting hours from the current 35-hour week is “unaffordable and impractical”.

The union accused TfL of taking a "dismissive approach" to negotiations and claimed managers’ refusal to deal with pay, shifts, fatigue and working hours has “fuelled widespread anger and distrust among the workforce”.

RMT general secretary Eddie Dempsey said: "[Members] are not after a king's ransom, but fatigue and extreme shift rotations are serious issues impacting on our members health and wellbeing - all of which have not been adequately addressed for years by LU management."

The Elizabeth Line, London Overground, trams and buses are expected to keep running.