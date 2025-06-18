A manga-predicted earthquake has caused restrictions in travelling to some Japanese cities. Hong Kong Airlines has cancelled flights to Kagoshima and Kumamoto for July and August after bookings plunged amid viral claims that a comic book predicted a major earthquake would strike Japan this summer.

Prophecy has travellers running scared

The rumour stems from 'The Future I Saw', a 2022 manga by Ryo, which hints at misfortunes in July 2025 following alleged accurate predictions of the 2011 quake.

Japan's Meteorological Agency has dismissed specific quake forecasts as hoaxes, while tourism and local authorities have insisted there is no scientific basis for concern.

At a press conference earlier this year, Miyagi Governor Yoshihiro Murai said: "It's a serious issue when unscientific claims spread on social media and impact tourism. Japanese people aren't fleeing the country, so I want to reassure everyone to please visit Japan with peace of mind."

The Meteorological Agency also states on its website: "In general, information that predicts the specific date and location of an earthquake is considered to be a hoax."

Hong Kong Airlines is offering vouchers or rebooking options to affected travellers and has diverted capacity to other Asian routes.

Officials say the slump in demand is likely to be short-lived and is more reflective of social media-fuelled anxiety than any real danger.

by Natalie key for www.femalefirst.co.uk

