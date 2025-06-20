A new sleeper train will link five countries in one amazing trip for the first time and offer passengers a scenic and affordable route from Poland to Croatia’s picturesque Adriatic coast.

New Train for European destinations

Covering an impressive 745 miles, the summer-only service will set off from the Polish capital Warsaw and wind its way down to the coastal city of Rijeka, famous for its beaches, waterfalls and 13th-century castle perched above the Adriatic.

Along the way, the train will make scheduled stops in a number of cities and towns, including Opoczno, Katowice, Rybnik and Chałupki in Poland. From there it crosses into Austria’s capital Vienna, continues onthrough Slovenia with stops in Ljubljana and Postojna, and finally heads through Opatija before reaching Rijeka.

The service is set to launch on 27th June and will run until the end of August, making it an ideal option for travellers looking to explore Europe by rail during the peak holiday season

Passengers can look forward to fully air-conditioned carriages and a dining car serving hot meals between Warsaw and Vienna.

The journey is being marketed as budget-friendly, with ticket prices starting from around 200 Polish zloty, which is equivalent to just £39.82.

The launch of the Warsaw-Rijeka sleeper comes at a time when European train travel is enjoying a resurgence. Travellers have increasingly turned to rail in search of more sustainable alternatives to short-haul flights.

Earlier this year, Eurostar revealed plans to expand its reach with new direct services from London to Geneva and Frankfurt.

Eurostar CEO Gwendoline Cazenave said: "We're seeing strong demand for train travel across Europe, with customers wanting to go further by rail than ever before and enjoy the unique experience we provide."