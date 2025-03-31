Motorbike experts at Confused.com have identified the best mountain roads in the world, for anyone in search of a breathtaking driving experience. Crowned the ‘perfect pass’, the Furka Pass in Switzerland has the best road length, average weather conditions and scenic views.

Best Motorcycle Mountain passes

So what equals the perfect pass?

A pass is a stretch of road that’s been built to pass across a mountain range or down a large incline to a valley. Some passes have become bucket list locations for keen motorists, as hairpin turns are coupled with once-in-a-lifetime views.

Now, in search of the perfect pass, Confused.com has created an index that analysed more than 60 famous stretches of mountain road. They looked at factors such as average weather conditions, how picturesque the views are and how long the road itself is. Because no one wants the experience to end too early.

While it’s shorter than other roads in the analysis, Switzerland’s Furka Pass ranks as the best pass in the world. At 2,429 metres high, the road more than makes up for its shorter length with breathtaking views of the southern Swiss Alps. The smooth, twisting turns provide an unforgettable driving experience. The road even had a starring role in Goldfinger, playing host to a classic James Bond car chase.

007 Fans will recognise the Furka Pass in Switzerland

The Furka Pass is followed in second place by the Hana Highway in Hawaii. It’s a slow and steady drive where bikers can stop off at waterfalls and attractions dotted along the way. It’s a must for anyone visiting the island.

Bhutan’s Chele La Pass, which completes the top three, should only be attempted by confident motorcyclists or drivers. Not for the faint-hearted, narrow, winding roads with sheer drops reward anyone who makes the journey with stunning views and dense forest surroundings.

Rhydian Jones, motor insurance expert at Confused.com commented: “We often see driving as simply getting from A to B, but some drives are an experience in themselves. Arguably none more so than mountain passes, that over the years have become tourist destinations for motorcycle enthusiasts.â€¯

While there's plenty of inspiration out there, it's also worth remembering that the right insurance becomes even more important on these roads. Challenging terrain can make the drive more dangerous so make sure you are fully aware of the rules of the country you’re driving in. If you’retravelling from country to country, make sure you have the correct insurance in place for each destination you’re visiting.

You’ll need to consider factors such as engine size, emergency medical expenses cover, and whether you’re likely to need 24/7 emergency assistance. This could prove particularly important if you break down on an isolated stretch of road in an unfamiliar place. Wherever your next motorbike adventure is, it is essential to ensure you have the right cover. You can enjoy those endless stretches of tarmac with complete peace of mind”

The rest of the top ten:

2. Hana Highway United States

3. Clele La Pass Bhutan

4 Grimsel Pass Switzerland

5 Independence Pass (Colorado) United States

6 Khardung La Pass India

7 Arthurs Pass New Zealand

8 Nath La Pass India

9 Tail Of The Dragon (Deals Gap) United States

10 Bear Tooth Highway (Wyoming) United States

Credit Confused.com

by Natalie key for www.femalefirst.co.uk

