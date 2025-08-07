A man has died after reportedly being sucked into a plane engine on the tarmac of a busy Italian airport, sparking chaos and halting all flights.

Airport - stock image

Builder Andrea Russo, 35, from Calcinate, was killed in the horror incident at Orio al Serio Airport - known as Milano Bergamo - around 10.20am local time on Tuesday (08.07.25).

Flights were suspended immediately as emergency crews rushed to the scene.

According to The Sun, the Volotea aircraft involved was not carrying Mr Russo as a passenger, and the airline insisted he had no known link to the company.

Local authorities are now scrambling to piece together how he came to be on the runway.

Public Prosecutor Maurizio Romanelli confirmed: "We are investigating on any possible relationships with the airport or the world of aeroplanes."

He added: “In the car with which he arrived at the airport, full of all kinds of material, we have not found anything that could provide any kind of explanation.”

The airport remained closed for several hours, with dozens of departures and arrivals cancelled or delayed.