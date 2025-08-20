Politicians in France have blasted the rise of child-free holidays, warning adults-only resorts are 'intolerant' and risk shutting kids out of society.

Politicians call for ban on child-free hotels

French families minister Laurence Rossignol has claimed that adults-only hotels and child-free resorts are "discriminatory" and must be banned.

She said: "We can't organise society by separating children off from ourselves in the same way some establishments don't take dogs. Children aren't troublesome pets."

She added: "These resorts allow people to say: 'I don’t like children and I don't want to see them.' And that is not acceptable, because to not like children is to not like humanity itself."

Last month, the French high commissioner for childhood Sarah El Haïry launched a Family Choice award to encourage parents to vote for the best holiday destinations to visit with kids.

Speaking to Parents magazine, she hit out at what she described as the "real violence" of child-free policies, claiming "children and parents are being pushed out" by "growing intolerance".

She said: "No way can we let it take hold in our society that children aren't welcome on a restaurant terrace."

But online, opinion is split. One supporter of adults-only establishments wrote: "A kid-free resort is perfect for when you want peace and quiet. Remember, the only tolerable children are your own."

Another hit back: "Children are not the problem. They're proof that we still have a future. And a society that resents their presence is already writing its own end."

And one furious commenter added: "'We need more child free spaces' sounds like fascism to me and I will not elaborate."