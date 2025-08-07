Held by the Government of Amazonas, the 58th Parintins Festival - staged from June 27 to 29, 2025 - recorded impressive attendance figures and air traffic milestones. Though little known in the UK, the Amazonian celebration - a three-night riot of feathers, fireworks and fierce rivalry - drew more than 120,000 visitors to the island town of Parintins, with over 1,000 air operations at the local airport.

Brazil's Parintins Festival

Locals danced, sang and drummed their hearts out in the Bumbódromo, a stadium built just for this annual battle of the bulls, where two rival teams, Garantido (red) and Caprichoso (blue), go head-to-head with performances steeped in folklore, pride and Amazonian culture.

Governor Wilson Lima presented an overview of the festival: "This year, we had a grand event. The State, together with the main departments involved in the process, set up a very large structure. And here I want to publicly congratulate the state employees, because they are the ones who actually make this happen, together with the people of Parintins, the city government and the workers of Garantido and Caprichoso. I can say that it was the greatest festival of all time."

Air operations saw a 146% increase compared to 2019, with an average of 209 flights per day. Meanwhile, 691 vessels transported more than 105,000 passengers across the Amazon River - a 25% rise from 2024.

Between 2019 and 2025, the festival welcomed over 527,000 tourists, averaging 105,000 annually - excluding 2020 and 2021, when it was paused due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the Amazonas State Tourism Company (Amazonastur), this year's estimated economic impact exceeds R$184 million (£26 million). Total revenue generated by the festival between 2019 and 2026 is projected to reach nearly R$700 million (£98 million).

Outside the stadium, tourists flocked to the Turistódromo in Cathedral Square, a pop-up village where over 50,000 visitors a day snapped up crafts, watched cultural displays and met local artists.

State funding also poured in. R$5 million was allocated to each of the rival groups, with an additional R$4.4 million spent on renovating the Bumbódromo. A contract for a brand-new stadium was signed during the festival’s opening night.

In the lead-up to the event, several infrastructure projects were launched, including access to treated water for the town, a Telehealth system and a new sports complex.

Getting to Parintins is all part of the adventure, and the journey is as memorable as the festival itself. Most international visitors fly into Manaus, the capital of Amazonas state. From there, it is either a short flight (during festival week, dozens of extra flights are added) or a boat trip down the Amazon River, which can take up to 18 hours but offers stunning views and a real taste of the region.

And one tip from seasoned fans: pick a side - Caprichoso or Garantido - and wear the colours.