Long family trips can be a joy ​- or a nightmare ​- depending on how well prepared you are. From ​social media hacks to psychologist-approved tips, here are ​some ways to keep your sanity on the road.

How to survive long family journeys

​I​nstagrammer and mum influencer Rosanna Davison told her followers: “Road trip snack hack for parent​s... Because sharing is caring and it’s a long summer!”​. She uses a fishing net filled with snacks to pass to kids in the back seat and reel back​. No turning around, no mess and full tummies.

Psychologist Graham Ungar, writing in Psychology Today, advises limiting screen time during travel.

He ​suggested: "Consider doing something that limits screen access, at least for part of the vacation. That goes for the adults as much as the kids. Put the phones away while driving (other than for searching for information about the places you’re going). Turn off the iPads and forget about movies while driving. It might sound horrendous, but it means that children and adults have to look to each other for their entertainment."

Specialists recommend that drivers schedule a stop every two hours or 100 miles to ward off fatigue. According to Lisa Nisbet, an associate professor and environmental psychologist at Trent University in Ontario, Canada, turning those stops into nature breaks​, leaving your vehicle to get out into green space​, can be a huge benefit for the passengers as well.

​She said: “Finding ways to de-stress and boost everyone’s mood and energy level in the context of traveling and family visits is really important​. Even a 10, 15​, or 20-minute walk can have a benefit. It doesn’t have to be a long stop to have some impact.”

Blogger MamaWorkIt says each child should have their own small backpack for snacks and activities. “Each kid should have their own backpack and snack bag in the car so you’re not having to reach back to hand them things throughout the trip. Not only is this super unenjoyable for the mom in the front seat, it’s super dangerous if you’re driving!”

And when it comes to screens, she says it is worth downloading movies in advance to avoid draining your data or falling victim to a bad signal. A little extra screen time is perfectly fine if you are tired or cranky with nowhere to go but a few feet away from the backseat chaos.

Finally, scheduling travel around nap times can be a game-changer. If you know your little one will sleep in the car, plan a stretch of the trip during their nap and enjoy the peace while it lasts.

Here are some extra tried-and-tested ideas you could mix in with the expert and influencer tips to make a car trip with kids a lot less stressful:

1. Pack surprise treats: Small toys, stickers or snacks wrapped up can be handed out at intervals to keep kids excited and occupied.

2. Play classic car games: 'I spy', number plate spotting, finding objects of certain colours, 'would you rather' and other games can keep boredom at bay without screens.

3. Bring a travel tray: Clip-on trays let kids colour, eat or play without dropping everything on the floor.

4. Pre-load audiobooks or podcasts: Family-friendly audio stories can hold their attention for longer stretches.

5. Prepare for motion sickness: Keep sick bags, wipes and water within reach just in case.