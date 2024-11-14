A recent survey from EasyJet has shown that holidays are a major priority for Brits with almost two thirds of respondents more likely to travel abroad in 2024, compared with 2023. Continuing a trend seen in recent years, with three quarters of Brits planning on prioritising spending their money on holidays, up 3% on the last year.

Gary Clark, Academy Director at SIA

Gen Z are masterminds when it comes to maximising budget and holiday allowance, as another survey reveals that Gen Z is booking an average of two mini breaks and three staycations abroad per year, leveraging remote working to make the most of their time.

Gary Clark at SIA said: “Flexible working has opened new doors to how we holiday. It has prompted us to think more carefully about how we use our holiday time and has introduced new ways of experiencing the world while integrating it into our work schedule.

“It has also made us consider how we can make our budget go further by fitting in experiences such as a ski season jobs or backpacking, which we typically associate with a specific life stage. Now, Gen Z is encouraging everyone to think about their work holidays more efficiently and enjoyably, with multiple mini breaks being a prime example. It’s exciting to see how Gen Z is budgeting and demonstrating even more innovation in managing their time and money.”

The top budget-friendly destinations for mini breaks

Thanks to their research skills and social media savviness, Gen Z has uncovered some hidden travel gems. With 70% of students worldwide using TikTok as a trip-planning tool, let’s dive into the top budget-friendly mini break destinations for 2024:

Tip No1: Stay local – explore Europe

EasyJet’s survey shows that the majority of Brits planning a holiday in 2024 would prefer to travel in Europe rather than further afield to save money. Indeed, easyJet’s follow-up survey shows that Brit’s top choices for mini breaks include Spain (42%), Italy (37%), France (36%), Portugal (30%) and Netherlands (26%).

The Mediterranean is a clear favourite, and Amsterdam remains a hotspot, with a million Brits flocking each year. However, this trend has seen some changes following recent backlash from the Netherlands.

Tip No2: Destinations dupes

How does Gen Z find budget-friendly mini-break destinations in Europe? Enter destination dupes. Like fashion dupes, these lesser-known alternatives to popular spots offer similar experiences without the crowds and high costs.

Here are some top swaps inspired by Expedia’s extensive list:

Swap Lisbon for Palermo: The Sicilian city of Palermo harbours stunning views, fresh Mediterranean food such as oysters, and historic castles, making it a great alternative to bustling Lisbon.

Swap Venice for Genoa: If Venice is on your list, consider visiting Genoa instead for its blend of medieval charm and vibrant street life. Wander through narrow alleyways filled with baroque architecture and take scenic boat trips to nearby Cinque Terre. Plus, Genoa is the home of pesto, so get ready to indulge in traditional pasta dishes featuring this basil-infused delight.

Swap Barcelona for Girona: If you wish to visit Spain like the 42% of easyJet’s survey respondents but avoid the crowds and pricey hotels in Barcelona, consider Girona. Just a few hours northeast of Barcelona, Girona features the charming Old Quarter akin to Barcelona’s Gothic Quarter, and the Girona Cathedral’s grandeur rivals that of Sagrada Familia.

Swap Amsterdam for Utrecht: Known as "mini Amsterdam," Utrecht offers just as many picturesque canals and historic sites but with fewer tourists and lower costs. The city also offers a vibrant student scene and a quintessentially Dutch ambiance.

Swap St Tropez for Bodrum: St Tropez’ chic vibe, stunning beaches, and vibrant culture attract elite visitors - but at a steep price. Enjoy equally stunning beaches and vibrant nightlife at a fraction of the cost in Bordum in Turkey.

Swap London for Liverpool: For a city staycation in the UK away from London’s crowds, Liverpool offers rich history and vibrant culture, not to mention being the home of The Beatles.

Gen Z-inspired mini break budgeting tips

Alongside choosing great destination alternatives, here are some Gen Z-approved holiday hacks to save time and money:

Track flights: Use apps such as Skyscanner and make use of airlines’ dynamic pricing to track flight prices. Also, consider booking during off-peak times, as flexibility with dates can result in significant savings. Generally, Tuesday is considered the cheapest day to travel and Saturday the most expensive one, but that may vary.

Accommodation alternatives: Opt for hostels, Airbnb, or budget hotels. Websites such as Hostelworld and Booking.com offer affordable and well-reviewed options. If you’re more adventurous, you can try couch surfing for a free holiday stay and the chance to meet new friends.

Travel light: Avoid checked baggage fees by traveling with a carry-on. Pack versatile clothing and essentials only.

Public transport and walking: Utilise public transportation and explore destinations on foot to save money and experience the local culture more intimately. All you need is Google Maps and a friendly approach.

Use discounts and offers: Take advantage of student or workplace discounts on flights, accommodation, and attractions. Check websites such as ISIC for special deals for young travellers and explore your company benefits as many workplaces offer employee discounts schemes.

Eat like a local: Save on dining by eating at local markets, food trucks, and budget-friendly eateries. Experience authentic cuisine without the hefty price tag. Plus, authenticity is very cherished in social media today, so you might even get some bonus points for being real.

Free and low-cost attractions: Research free or low-cost attractions and activities. Many cities offer free walking tours, museum days, and public events.

Conclusion:

Gen Z travellers are redefining how we think about vacations. By embracing shorter, more frequent trips and prioritising budget-friendly destinations, they manage to see more of the world without compromising their finances. So, pack your bags, book that trip, and explore the world the Gen Z way!

Additional Contributers: Easyjet