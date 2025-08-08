British holidaymakers heading to Spain and Portugal this summer could be facing serious travel disruption as strike action at 17 major airports threatens to cause chaos through August.

Holiday chaos

More than 3,000 workers in Spain are set to begin strike action from the weekend of August 15, 2025, with walkouts set to hit key tourist hotspots including Madrid, Barcelona, Seville, Malaga, Alicante, Ibiza and Majorca. Travellers flying in and out of Girona, Tenerife South, Lanzarote and Santiago de Compostela are also being warned to expect disruption.

The walkouts are not confined to Spain, as strike action has also been taking place across Portugal since the end of July. The disruption is occurring weekly from Friday to Monday and is expected to carry on until September 1.

Flights to and from Portugal are already feeling the impact, with delays and cancellations reported at Lisbon, Faro and Porto Santo airports.

The strikes involve baggage handlers, aircraft servicing staff and check-in desk workers, with delays piling up as the summer getaway season reaches its peak.

The UK Foreign Office (FCDO) has issued updated travel advice warning holidaymakers of the risks.

It said: "Industrial action by baggage handlers at Portuguese airports from Friday to Monday during July and August may cause delays. If you are travelling over this period, check for announcements and follow the advice of your airline or tour operator."

Passengers are being urged to arrive at the airport early, stay up to date with the latest announcements and pack essentials in hand luggage in case of long waits or missed connections.