Tourists heading to one of the Cotswolds' most visited villages have been urged to arrive in "smaller vehicles" after growing safety concerns.

Bibury Parish Council has asked Gloucestershire County Council to tackle the problems caused by large coaches that drop off hundreds of visitors every week.

The local authority has now introduced a temporary traffic management trial aimed at "prevent accidents and ensure Bibury remains a welcoming and safe destination for all".

New restrictions include designated drop-off bays for coaches and fines for vehicles that fail to comply. The clearways were installed to allow safer passenger drop-off and reduce the risk of collisions from "unsafe coach manoeuvres".

The tiny village has only around 600 residents but in peak summer weekends can be swamped by as many as 20,000 tourists.

At a parish council meeting in July, councillor Brian Skarda and parking group members Craig Chapman and Mark Honeyball said the trial was working "moderately well but needed tweaking".

Mr Chapman told the BBC: "Bibury is not anti-tourist... it's mainly the mechanisms to bring tourists here and the issue is with the larger coaches."

However, he admitted the bays were "not being adhered to" because parking officers cannot be present in the village at all times.

He added: "For me, the solution is that we move towards the county council's strategy of going towards mini coaches."

Lisa Spivey, county council leader, also backed smaller-scale travel.

She said: "The Cotswolds, and Gloucestershire as a whole, has many, many fantastic places to visit and we'd encourage visitors to check out the offering in other parts of the county, and that if Bibury is on your list, to visit in a smaller vehicle more suited to the historic narrow streets."