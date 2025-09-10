Tourists heading to Spain are being warned of a new crackdown on smoking as the government looks to ban the habit at beaches, bar terraces, bus stops and stadiums.

Spain moves to outlaw smoking on beaches, terraces and stadiums

The health ministry said the legislation is designed to "reinforce protections on people's health and to adapt the law to consumption patterns and to the tobacco-product market".

Health Minister Monica Garcia told reporters: "We'll always put public health ahead of private interests. Everyone has a right to breathe clean air... and live longer and better lives."

She added: "This is about items whose consumption and market presence has grown substantially over recent years - especially among young people - and which, although they don’t always contain nicotine or tobacco, are linked to the act of smoking or inhaling, and which also increase the risk of smoking conventional tobacco."

Under the proposals, electronic cigarettes, nicotine pouches, herbal products and shisha pipes would all be treated the same as traditional cigarettes.

The hospitality sector has hit back at the plans, pointing out that Spain's outdoor terraces are hugely popular with smokers and used year-round. Indoor smoking has already been outlawed since 2011.

The bill also aims to tighten restrictions on sales and advertising of vapes and e-cigarettes in a bid to cut down tobacco use.

It follows a similar move in France earlier this summer, although unlike Spain, French laws stopped short of including e-cigarettes and cafe terraces in the ban.

The Spanish legislation must still clear parliament and could be amended before coming into force.