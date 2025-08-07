Heading off on holiday doesn’t mean your beauty routine has to fall apart. Whether you're packing for a city break or a long-haul beach escape, there are clever ways to stay fresh-faced and photo-ready without overloading your suitcase.

Travel hacks

Influencers, travel writers and celebs have revealed their best tips for looking good on the move – and they’re easier than you think.

1. Use multi-tasking products

Why pack three bottles when one can do it all? Travel influencers recommend choosing products that work as a cleanser, moisturiser and serum in one.

2. Mist mid-flight

Cabin air dries skin out like nothing else, so experts say you should mist and moisturise regularly on the plane.

​Luxury travel blogger Jetset Christina told Wired​: “When flying, hydration is everything​.

“Airplane air is notoriously drying, so I always mist my face with a hydrating spray, apply a sheet mask mid‑flight if it’s an overnight flight (yes, I’m that girl), and lock in moisture with face cream, too. I also swear by eye patches and electrolytes to stay hydrated in the air​ - trust me, they make a difference after a long‑haul flight!”

3. Collect skincare samples

Travel writer La Carmina recommends hoarding skincare sachets and mini tubes for trips.

“I collect skin-care samples throughout the year. I minimise my routine to the bare essentials​."

4. Wear SPF even on the plane

Believe it or not, UV rays still reach your skin through airplane windows.

Dr Sidra Khan, consultant dermatologist and skin ageing researcher​, told Woman and Home: “UV radiation intensifies at altitude (thanks to a thinner atmosphere) at a rate of about 10% for every 1,000 meters. At cruising altitude (approx. 35,000 ft), you’re exposed to up to 60–80% more UV than on the ground​."

5. Dry shampoo is your best friend

Actress Emma Roberts says she keeps it low-maintenance on holiday​ and that includes skipping hair washes.

“Nothing looks better than saltwater hair”, she told People. She braids it, spritzes with dry shampoo and enjoys the beachy look for days.

6. Stop leaks with tape and travel pots

Beauty blogger Jaclyn Goldbaum suggests decanting your favourite creams into smaller containers and taping the lids shut.

“Nothing worse than opening your bag to find a shampoo explosion. I always double-seal my bottles before I fly.”

7. Roll your clothes and pack a silk pillowcase

Travel expert Chelsea Dickenson swears by rolling clothes to save space​, and filling shoes with socks or undies to use every inch.

She also suggests bringing a silk pillowcase to stop frizz and prevent skin creases.

She told The Scottish Sun: “It’s one of the best things I pack​."