If you are planning a holiday in Europe or the US in 2025, you will want to brush up on a few big changes before packing your bags – or risk being caught out at the border.

Holidays

The long-awaited EU Entry/Exit System (EES) is expected to launch in autumn 2025, after multiple delays. The scheme will record the movements of non-EU travellers, including Brits, when entering and leaving the Schengen Area.

This means when you cross an EU border, your name, nationality and passport will be logged. You will also be asked to hand over biometric data, including fingerprints and facial scans, to help speed up future crossings.

The European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) is also set to arrive sometime in 2025.

UK passport holders will now have to apply for travel authorisation before heading off to the likes of Spain, France or Italy - even if it is just for a weekend break.

Costing 7 euros per person, ETIAS allows travellers to stay in the EU for up to 90 days within a 180-day period and will be valid for three years. But get a new passport and you will need to fork out again.

Over in the US, there is also a new travel tech update that could cut airport faff.

The Mobile Passport Control app, being rolled out nationwide in 2025, lets UK visitors using the Visa Waiver Program and holding an approved ESTA skip some of the long airport queues.

All you have to do is download the app before flying, fill in your customs declaration and submit passport info in advance. Once in the States, you can breeze through passport control using a special express lane.

From 2025, the well-known EHIC health card will be fully replaced by the Global Health Insurance Card (GHIC).

The GHIC, available for free from the NHS, is not a substitute for travel insurance, but will cover state healthcare that cannot wait until you're back in the UK – including emergencies, maternity care and some routine treatments.

So double check your paperwork, apps and passport dates before jetting offor risk having your holiday dreams stopped at the gate.