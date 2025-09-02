For women who want adventure without compromise, safety without anxiety, and sustainability without sacrifice, Norway’s Havila Voyages offers a refreshing alternative. Travel writer Emma Strandberg shares why her solo journey along the Norwegian coast felt empowering, secure, and unforgettable

Havila Pollux in the land of midnight sun

I have spent 40 years travelling, across more than a hundred countries, and if those decades have taught me anything it is that travel changes us. It restores, it challenges, it reminds us of what we are capable of. But I have also seen the damage that mass tourism can cause, from Greenland to Fiji, and it has shaped the way I now travel. If a company is not investing in the planet’s future, I will not invest in them.

Cruising had never been my natural choice. I associated it with huge floating hotels and buffet queues, not with independence, sustainability, or safety. Then I boarded Havila Pollux, one of four new ships from Havila Voyages, and found that cruising the Norwegian coast could be all of those things. For women, especially those travelling alone, it is hard to think of another way of travelling that feels so safe, so enriching, and so worry-free.

From the moment I stepped on board, there was a sense of calm that I didn’t expect. With space for only 640 passengers, the ship felt intimate rather than crowded, and the atmosphere was closer to a cultural voyage than a party at sea.

The guests were a mix of couples, groups of friends, and solo travellers of all ages, and the crew learned faces quickly. At three in the morning, under the pale Arctic sun, I walked the decks without a second thought. In port, from Hammerfest to Tromsø, I wandered on my own and felt completely at ease. Norway’s reputation as one of the safest countries in the world felt entirely justified.

My superior sea-view cabin became my sanctuary. Scandinavian design kept things simple: pale wood, thoughtful lighting, a desk for notes, a sofa for reading, a wardrobe and fridge, tea and coffee facilities, and a modern shower with a proper panel instead of the dreaded curtain. Eco-friendly toiletries and crisp linens made it feel personal rather than anonymous. A small but clever feature was the live webcam streaming views from the ship’s bow. In winter, when the northern lights sweep across the sky, you can watch them from bed. For a woman travelling alone, it was a space that felt both secure and welcoming.

Meals were served in the Havrand restaurant, and with no buffet on board the experience was far more pleasant. Staff welcomed me to my table without hesitation, and menus changed as we sailed south. I ate reindeer from Finnmark, lamb, duck and game, Arctic char and king crab, local cheeses and breads, berries and cloudberry cream, and even the famous Norwegian brown cheese. Drinks included local beers and spring water infused with Nordic botanicals. On one chilly afternoon mugs of hot fish soup were handed out on deck, and when we crossed the Arctic Circle glasses of sparkling wine appeared. At a small extra cost I tried the à la carte restaurant, home to some of the best king crab I have ever eaten. Food waste is kept to under 75g per person per day, a figure far lower than most cruise lines.

Daily life fell into a natural rhythm. Between shore excursions and long walks on deck I rarely had to think about exercise, though there was a gym and saunas on board for anyone who wanted them. I often reached 10,000 steps without trying. The combination of movement, fresh air and healthy meals left me feeling better at the end of the trip than at the start. On nights when I could not sleep, I had the freedom to step outside for air at 3am — an act I would hesitate to do in many other parts of the world.

Svolvaer Norway statue commemorating those lost at sea

Every day brought something new. In Tromsø, I joined a midnight concert by candlelight in the timber Arctic Cathedral. In Stokmarknes, I visited the striking glass-fronted Hurtigruten Museum, where the original MS Finnmarken is preserved like a ship in a bottle.

At Vega Island, UNESCO status protects centuries-old traditions of eider down farming. At Trollfjord, the Pollux switched to battery power, gliding silently into the narrow channel as white-tailed eagles wheeled overhead. In Hammerfest I saw a town in the midst of a building boom, while off nearby Melkøya Island, Equinor had just restarted its LNG plant after a months-long closure. From deck, I watched tankers at anchor and glimpsed the Pollux’s own LNG funnel, reminders that this was a hybrid vessel, powered by both LNG and battery, part of Norway’s push toward emissions-free coastal traffic by 2030. Highlights included Kirkenes at the Russian border, the dramatic Lofoten Islands, Geiranger’s UNESCO-listed fjord, and the North Cape, Europe’s northernmost point.

Havila’s ships are among the most eco-friendly in the world. They combine LNG–battery propulsion with zero-emission fjord entries, source food locally, hire locally, and work with eco-certified tour operators. Norway has legislated that all ferries and coastal vessels must be emissions-free by 2030, and Havila is already well on the way to meeting that target. For me, it meant I could travel without guilt, knowing the beauty I was enjoying would not be compromised for the generations who follow. And the surprise? It cost no more than a regular charter holiday.

Local sculpture and art Vardö

After five days and 27 ports of call I disembarked in Trondheim already planning a return. Norway’s coast is often called the most spectacular cruise in the world, and I now understand why. For women seeking adventure without fear, luxury without waste, and travel that reflects their values, this is a journey that proves cruising can be safe, empowering and regenerative all at once.

Emma’s Tips for Women Travelling Solo on a Cruise

Mid point in Norway Brønnøysund

Travelling alone at sea can feel daunting at first, but the right choices make it deeply rewarding. Over the years I’ve learned how small details — from the cabin you book to the excursions you pick — can turn a trip into an experience that feels safe, restorative and entirely your own. These are the lessons I took from my time along Norway’s coast.

Pick the right cabin: A sea-view room doubles as a sanctuary and a viewpoint.

Embrace solo dining: Table service makes eating alone feel natural, never awkward.

Use the ship’s rhythm: Early mornings and late nights offer quiet, peaceful moments.

Prepare entertainment: Wi-Fi is included but patchy, so download podcasts and films in advance.

Choose excursions carefully: Eco-certified, small-group tours are more authentic and safer.

Prioritise wellness: Pack comfortable shoes, use the gym, and don’t over-schedule.

Pack layers: Weather changes quickly, even in summer. A waterproof jacket is essential.

Trust the environment: Norway is one of the world’s safest countries — and that freedom shows.

Emma’s Travel Notes

Arctic Circle Globe, Norway

Practicalities matter as much as impressions. If you’re thinking of booking, here are the key details that shaped my journey, from the route and accommodation to connectivity and sustainability. They are worth knowing before you set sail.

Route: Kirkenes–Trondheim (4 nights, 5 days) or complete round-trip Bergen-Kirkenes-Bergen voyage (12 nights, 34 ports.

Capacity: 640 passengers

Accommodation: Superior sea-view cabin with eco-friendly design, bow webcam, modern shows

Dining: All meals included; à la carte available at extra cost; menus change along the route

Wellbeing: Gym, saunas, walking decks, safe at all hours

Excursions: Wide range for all ages and abilities, at extra cost

Connectivity: Internet included but intermittent in remote stretches

Sustainability: LNG–battery propulsion, zero-emission fjord entries, food waste under 75g per person per day, eco-certified tours, local employment

Airports: Oslo, Bergen, Kirkenes, Trondheim connect year-round

Best time to go: May–September (midnight sun), November–March (northern lights)

Emma Strandberg is an acclaimed travel writer and photographer who lives on the rugged west coast of Sweden. Her wildly popular travel books have been described as “authentic” and “gripping” by the Daily Express, and as a “triumph of travel writing” by The Sun.

By Emma Strandberg