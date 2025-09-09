Airline passengers have been dealt a blow after President Donald Trump's administration scrapped plans to force carriers to pay compensation for delayed or cancelled flights.

Trump axes Biden plan

The scheme, introduced under former President Joe Biden in 2023, would have required airlines to hand over up to $775 as well as cover the costs of meals, hotel stays and rebooking fees "when delays were down to issues under the companies' control".

But the White House confirmed the plan has been ditched, saying the agency is withdrawing the proposal to remain "consistent with department and administration priorities".

Airlines for America, which represents American Airlines, Delta and United, said it is "encouraged" by the review of "unnecessary and burdensome regulations that exceed its authority and don't solve issues important to our customers".

The group told The Independent: "We look forward to working with The Department of Transportation (DOT) on implementing President Trump's deregulatory agenda."

A DOT spokesperson insisted it will "faithfully implement all aviation consumer protection requirements mandated by Congress" but said "some of the rules proposed or adopted by the previous administration… went beyond what Congress has required by statute".

The Trump team is also looking at rolling back Biden-era rules demanding airlines and ticket agents show service fees upfront to avoid surprise costs.