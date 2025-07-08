Next time you’re getting dressed for a flight, you might want to leave the leggings in the drawer.

A leading vein specialist has warned that skin-tight clothing like leggings and skinny jeans could actually harm your health during air travel.

Dr Hugh Pabarue, of Metro Vein Centers, told HuffPost that what you wear on a plane plays a key role in how your body copes during a flight.

He explained: "The clothing we wear when we fly can significantly impact our circulation.

“For example, tight clothing is not recommended. Wearing leggings and other restrictive garments such as skinny jeans that are too tight reduces blood's ability to flow into and out of the legs.”

He added that this can lead to dangerous health issues.

“Wearing clothes that are too tight can potentially lead to conditions like compartment syndrome or meralgia paresthetica, causing numbness, tingling and severe leg pain,” Dr Pabarue warned.

Better outfit options for your next flight:

1. Loose-fitting joggers or wide-leg trousers

2. Relaxed-fit jeans or cargo pants

3. Breathable maxi dresses or flowy skirts

4. Oversized T-shirts or tunics

5. Layered cardigans or zip-up hoodies

6. Compression socks