The UN’s International Civil Aviation Organization plans to roll out “digital travel credentials” within two to three years . These credentials, stored on smartphones, use facial recognition to replace check‑in processes and boarding passes entirely.

Boarding passes to be discontinued soon

Countries like Finland have already tested this system in pilot programmes. Singapore’s Changi and Amsterdam’s Schiphol airports use biometric lanes that verify identity via facial scan. Ryanair plans to drop paper boarding passes this November, instead issuing digital “journey passes” through its app.

ICAO explains that travellers will upload scan data and flight details to their phone. At the airport, facial recognition will handle identity checks—no paper required . This shift promises a smoother passenger journey, faster processing and reduced queue times.

However, privacy advocates warn that reliance on biometric data raises concerns about data security and surveillance . Airlines and airports must ensure strong data protection and transparency to maintain travellers’ trust.

If implemented successfully, digital credentials could transform aviation in the next few years and make boarding a truly paperless process.

by Natalie key for www.femalefirst.co.uk

